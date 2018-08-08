Leinster reveal first home and away jerseys of adidas partnership

Leinster have revealed their home and alternate jerseys for next season.

Their five-year deal with adidas kicks off with a new design, complete with the brand's famous three stripes.

The kit also features four stars, one for each of Leinster's European Cup victories, and "a pattern of spearheads raining down", inspired by the ancient name of the province, Laighean, meaning a green broad-headed spear.

The alternate kit is green and gold, representing the Leinster flag, and the spearheads outline the province's 12 counties.

Leinster Rugby Head of Commercial and Marketing Kevin Quinn said: “We are delighted to reveal Leinster Rugby’s first adidas Home and Alternate jerseys.

“There has been a lot of interest from supporters since the announcement of our five-year partnership, and we believe they will love the new kit design created by adidas.”

The jerseys are available to pre-order exclusively from Life Style Sports stores and at lifestylesports.com now.