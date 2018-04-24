Leinster players dominate shortlist for Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy

By Stephen Barry

Leinster players dominate the EPCR European Player of the Year shortlist, with three nominees.

A man-of-the-match performance in their Champions Cup semi-final win against the Scarlets sees Scott Fardy among the five contenders for the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy.

The Australian is joined by Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton, who surpassed 600 European Cup career points on Saturday.

The province's past winners of the award, established in 2010, are Sean O'Brien (2011), who will miss this year's final, and Rob Kearney (2012).

From the original 15 nominations released in January after the pool stages, Leinster's Isa Nacewa, Munster's Conor Murray and Irish Scarlet Tadhg Beirne, who will join Munster next season, miss out.

The shortlist is completed by Racing 92 duo Leone Nakarawa and Maxime Machenaud, who didn't make the original list of nominations but has scored 30 points in the knockout stages.

The panel of judges comprises of Leinster and Ireland legend Brian O’Driscoll (BT Sport), alongside Stuart Barnes (Sky Sports/The Sunday Times), Chris Jones (BBC Radio 5 Live), Matthieu Lartot (France Télévisions), Emmanuel Massicard (Midi Olympique) and Dimitri Yachvili (beIN SPORTS).

Public voting is now open on epcrugby.com/epoty and will close following the Champions Cup final on May 12.

Shortlist for EPCR European Player of the Year 2018 – presented by Turkish Airlines:

Scott Fardy (Leinster Rugby)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)

Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92)

Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)

Johnny Sexton (Leinster Rugby)