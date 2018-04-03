Leinster hopeful Sean O'Brien can be fit for Zebre clash

Sean O'Brien has yet to be ruled out of Leinster's Pro 14 match against Zebre at the RDS on Saturday.

The influential flanker was said to be facing a race against time to be fit for the Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets in less than three weeks' time.

The Province says that he has returned to training and that his shoulder injury will be assessed during the week.

Luke McGrath's ankle injury and Rhys Ruddock's hamstring problem will also be examined in the coming days.

Jack Conan, Dave Kearney and Noel Reid are among those who are ruled out for the game, along with Jordan Lamour who should return to training next week, following a calf issue.

- Digital desk