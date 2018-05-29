Leinster close in on replacement for Isa Nacewa

Leinster appear to be closing in on Isa Nacewa's replacement.

Reports this evening suggest that the province are looking to sign Montpellier back Joe Tomane.

The former Australia international has mainly played at centre during his time in France but he's also able to play on the wing.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tomane earned 17 caps for the Wallabies before moving to France and previously played rugby league in Australia's NRL.