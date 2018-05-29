Leinster close in on replacement for Isa Nacewa

Back to Leinster Rugby Sport Home

Leinster appear to be closing in on Isa Nacewa's replacement.

Reports this evening suggest that the province are looking to sign Montpellier back Joe Tomane.

The former Australia international has mainly played at centre during his time in France but he's also able to play on the wing.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tomane earned 17 caps for the Wallabies before moving to France and previously played rugby league in Australia's NRL.
KEYWORDS: Leinster, Isa Nacewa

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport