Leinster clinch Australian international on two-year deal

Back to Sport Home

Leinster have confirmed the signing of Australian international centre and wing Joe Tomane on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old former rugby league player has made 17 appearances for the Wallabies, but has been playing for Montpeiller since 2016.

Tomane is said to hold a Samoan passport, which entitles him to be considered a European player.

A team can only select two non-Europeans in their Champions Cup squad.
KEYWORDS: rugby, Leinster, australia

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport