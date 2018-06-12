Leinster clinch Australian international on two-year deal

Leinster have confirmed the signing of Australian international centre and wing Joe Tomane on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old former rugby league player has made 17 appearances for the Wallabies, but has been playing for Montpeiller since 2016.

Tomane is said to hold a Samoan passport, which entitles him to be considered a European player.

A team can only select two non-Europeans in their Champions Cup squad.