Leinster clinch Australian international on two-year deal
Leinster have confirmed the signing of Australian international centre and wing Joe Tomane on a two-year deal.
The 28-year-old former rugby league player has made 17 appearances for the Wallabies, but has been playing for Montpeiller since 2016.
Tomane is said to hold a Samoan passport, which entitles him to be considered a European player.
A team can only select two non-Europeans in their Champions Cup squad.
