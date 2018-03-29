Leinster and Munster may both face Champions Cup semi-final weekend in Bordeaux

By Stephen Barry

Bordeaux may have to prepare for another Irish invasion, depending on the results of this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The city which hosted the Boys in Green for the loss to Belgium during Euro 2016 could welcome both Leinster and Munster on the same weekend next month.

Should Leinster defeat Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, they'll either host the Scarlets back at the Aviva or travel to Stade Chaban-Delmas to play La Rochelle.

La Rochelle travel to Parc y Scarlets on Friday night for their quarter-final.

Meanwhile, if Munster defeat Toulon at Thomond Park on Saturday, they'll face a trip to France regardless of their opponents.

If Racing 92 beat Clermont Auvergne in their quarter-final, the match will also take place at Bordeaux's Stade Chaban-Delmas on April 21/22.

If Clermont Auvergne prevail, the game will be played at Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

Organisers say home-country advantage for semi-finals "recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage as well as the achievement of winning a quarter-final match away from home".

Champions Cup semi-finals – 21/22 April

SF 1: if Leinster Rugby v Scarlets – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

SF 1: if Saracens v Scarlets – Ricoh Arena (Coventry)

SF 1: if La Rochelle v Leinster Rugby – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 1: if La Rochelle v Saracens – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 2: if ASM Clermont Auvergne v Munster Rugby – Stade Geoffroy Guichard (Saint-Etienne)

SF 2: if Racing 92 v Munster Rugby – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 2: if RC Toulon v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Alllianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)

SF 2: if RC Toulon v Racing 92 – Allianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)

2018 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 12 May; San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao