Leinster and Munster announce teams for tomorrow's Pro 14 clash

Leinster have made six changes to their team for tomorrow's Pro 14 semi final at the RDS.

Ross Byrne will star at out half as Johnny Sexton miss the match due to a groin injury, he suffered during the Champions Cup final last week.

Here is the team to represent Leinster in tomorrow's #GUINNESSPRO14 Semi-Final at the RDS Arena against Munster.

Joey Carbury comes in Rob Kearney at full back.

Captain Isa Nacewa has overcome an ankle issue to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre.

Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan join Jordi Murphy in the back row.

There is just one change to the Munster starting 15.

Here is your Munster team for tomorrow's Guinness @PRO14Official semi-final against Leinster at the RDS Arena (3.15pm).



Full details | https://t.co/PeK5gsZrJU

John Ryan comes into the front row in the place of injured prop Stephen Archer.

Hooker Rhys Marshall, a try-scorer in the Edinburgh win, is set to make his 50th appearance for Munster in the clash.

Simon Zebo starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Rugby Players Ireland Players’ Player of the Year Keith Earls on the flanks.

Rory Scannell is partnered by Sammy Arnold in the centres with the half-back pairing of Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan also unchanged.

Ryan joins James Cronin and Marshall in the front row as Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland team up once again in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander form the back row.

Niall Scannell returns from injury to take his place on the bench alongside fellow forwards Dave Kilcoyne, Ciaran Parker, Gerbrandt Grobler and Robin Copeland.

Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley and Darren Sweetnam are the backline replacements.

Tomorrow's game will be Munster first appearances at the RDS in 8 years.

The first of the Pro 14 semi finals is down for decision tonight.

Glasgow welcome holders Scarlets to Scotstoun for a 7.45pm kick off.

Munster bound Tadhg Beirne will line out in the Welsh side's second row.

It also emerged today that Connacht centre Bundee Aki will captain the Barbarians when they play England at Twickenham later this month.

- Digital Desk