Leicester and Cardiff pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was remembered as Leicester took on Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

The Leicester owner was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium last Saturday, and a week of mourning has taken place in respect.

City postponed their midweek cup clash with Southampton but returned to action in Wales, travelling supporters given t-shirts to wear in Srivaddhanaprabha’s memory. Leicester City fans paid their respects (Simon Galloway/PA)

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan and the rest of the club’s board paid tribute to Srivaddhanaprabha and the four others killed in the matchday programme.

“This week the thoughts and prayers of Cardiff City Football Club have been with our friends at Leicester City,” the programme read.

“Today, in the saddest of circumstances, we stand alongside them in memory of those lost last weekend.

“The Leicester players, ahead of that memorable title-winning season, needed to have belief instilled in them.

“It emanated from Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The world of football lost a true pioneer and visionary seven days ago, though one whose legacy will live forever.”

There was warm applause from all sides of the Cardiff City Stadium as the Leicester players came out for their pre-match warm-up.

The players were wearing white t-shirts bearing the image of Srivaddhanaprabha and the words ‘The Boss’ on the front of them.

On the back an inscription read ‘Khun Vichai You Will Be Forever In Our Hearts’.

Cardiff placed a wreath on the field ahead of kick-off, while the Leicester team were joined by the rest of the squad and club staff on the field as a minute’s silence was observed.- Press Association