Leicester agree deal to sign Porto defender Ricardo Pereira

Leicester are set to complete their first summer signing after agreeing a deal for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira.

The 24-year-old, who has been named in the Portugal squad for this summer’s World Cup, will move to the King Power Stadium on a five-year contract.

Ricardo was in Leicester on Saturday to finalise personal terms and complete a medical. The deal will be finalised when international transfer clearance is received on June 9, the Premier League club have announced.

Ricardo, who has three Portugal caps, spent time on loan at Nice under the

supervision of current Foxes boss Claude Puel.

“I’m delighted to have a player of Ricardo’s quality on board for next season, I remember him well from my time at Nice,” said Puel.

Ricardo, a right-back who can also operate as a winger, is excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

He told LCFC TV: “I feel very happy to be here and I can’t wait to do my best to help the team.

“The atmosphere, the fans and the football of the Premier League makes it the best in the world. I am here to support the team and to help the club to achieve its goals.”

Ricardo made 43 appearances for Porto this season, including seven in the Champions League, as the club clinched their 28th Portuguese league title.

