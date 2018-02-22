Leeds to release new crest after fan's fury

Leeds have announced they will be releasing a new badge after fans reacted with dismay to a design which had been revealed to mark the club's centenary.

The crest, which the club said celebrated "fans at the heart of our identity", depicted a supporter doing the so-called Leeds salute - but thousands of supporters soon signed a petition calling for it to be scrapped.

Following the subsequent "volume of ideas and designs submitted by fans", Leeds confirmed in a statement on the club's official website a new crest, voted on by supporters, would be introduced on the shirt for the 2019/2020 centenary campaign "and beyond".

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all fans for the inspiration they have provided which, following further consultation with supporters' groups, will form the basis of a democratic vote later this year," the club statement added.

"We look forward to our loyal and passionate fans selecting a crest that will proudly herald in the next 100 years."

Leeds had promised a rethink following the largely negative reception from supporters when their new crest design had been made public at the end of January.

Fans and players often put their right fist over their heart as a sign of their support for the Yorkshire club.

But despite a six-month process during which the Sky Bet Championship club says they consulted 10,000 people, the reaction from supporters suggests the final result may have been wide of the mark.

A petition on change.org, 'Stop LUFC from Implementing the Leeds Salute Crest', was swiftly set up - and within hours thousands of disgruntled fans had signed it, with the current tally close to some 78,000.

- PA