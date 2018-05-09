Leeds' controversial tour of Myanmar begins with defeat

Leeds started their controversial post-season tour of Myanmar with a 2-1 defeat to a National League All Stars side.

United's plans for the trip were met by a storm of protest when announced at the end of last month.

Shadow sports minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and large numbers of Leeds fans urged the club to cancel the trip for ethical reasons, while Amnesty International were highly critical.

But Leeds pressed ahead with the tour and arrived in Myanmar on Tuesday with a young squad, which was beaten in their first taste of action.

Leeds playmaker Samuel Saiz's penalty cancelled out Joseph Mpande's 22nd-minute opener before Christopher Chizoba netted a second-half winner for the hosts.

Paul Heckingbottom's team face the Myanmar national team on Friday in their final match.

- PA