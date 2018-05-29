Lee Keegan set for Mayo return but Tom Parsons facing second operation

Tom Parsons will undergo a second operation on his knee in August while Lee Keegan should be part of the Mayo match-day panel against Limerick next month according to manager Stephen Rochford.

Parsons is already targeting the start of next year’s Connacht SFC as his comeback date after going under the knife for the first time last Saturday week.

Tom Parsons was injured in the game against Galway earlier this month.

“There’s certainly an appetite from Tom and he’s already talking about being ready for New York in May of next year and that’s evidence of the spirit, motivation. and determination the guy has.

“Really, it’s a case of getting the surgery, getting the rehab done on that and preparing him for the second surgery and then the full rehab and the road to getting back playing starts then in mid to late August. The next couple of weeks are really crucial in being able to lay the foundations for what may be about to come over the next weeks and months.”

Former footballer of the year Keegan is likely to be on the bench for the trip to the Gaelic Grounds next month. Rochford remarked: “Lee is back into more training and should be back into full contact this week.

At this moment we expect him to be part of the 26 (for the Qualifier). He won’t have much football played obviously but he has been doing aerobic training but getting up to match sharpness is going to be a challenge between now and June 9.

As they also return to full training, Brendan Harrison and Donal Vaughan are also expected to come into the reckoning for a game Rochford is loathe to treat lightly.

“The reality is we’re all in a similar pot, in that we were all very much invested in our provincial championship, all coming off the back of a disappointing performance or less, whatever the situation. So the starting point is very, very similar.

“There will be some commentary around a Division 1 team and a Division 4 team, all that, but we’ve seen it over the last two years, that first game is a particularly tricky assignment, and going on the road won’t be simple. And we’ll be giving it all the respect that it duly reserves.”

- Irish Examiner