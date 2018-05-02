Lee Keegan ruled out of Mayo clash with Galway

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has ruled former player of the year Lee Keegan out of their Connacht Senior Football Championship opener against Galway.

The four-time All-Star had surgery on his dislocated shoulder and Rochford says the quarter-final on Sunday week will come around too quickly.

"It's only six weeks ago that he had a procedure so he's back doing bits of running and doing a bit of skill work but he's not up to anywhere near contact yet," said Mr Rochford.

"Hopefully, we'll give him reason to be part of the Connacht Championship game but it won't be against Galway."

There is better news for the Westerners' captain Cillian O'Connor, who is close to returning to full training after suffering a hamstring injury.

