LeBron James stars as Cleveland Cavaliers win in coach Tyronn Lue's absence

LeBron James recorded his fifth career 40-point triple-double to help the Cleveland Cavaliers overcome the Milwaukee Bucks 124-117.

James scored 17 points in the third quarter alone as he finished with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to record his 16th triple-double of the season.

Cavaliers' third win in four games came in their first outing since coach Tyronn Lue decided to take some time off due to health reasons.

The Miami Heat set a record for the most points in the franchise's history as they toppled the Denver Nuggets 149-141 in double overtime.

James Johnson recorded a career high of 31 points to lead the way for the Heat, powering the side to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The points score also marked an NBA season high - edging the 148 points scored by both the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this season.

The San Antonio Spurs squandered a 16-point lead against the Golden State Warriors before regrouping to win 89-75.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 points and 12 rebounds as the Spurs beat a Golden State side missing star trio Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Ben Simmons posted his ninth NBA triple-double as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 108-104, while the Indiana Pacers recovered from a slow start to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-100.

The Detroit Pistons had a strong fourth quarter to triumph over the Sacramento Kings 106-90.

Elsewhere, Tim Hardaway Jr recorded 22 points as the New York Knicks won 110-92 at home to the Chicago Bulls, while a few miles away the Brooklyn Nets beat the struggling Memphis Grizzlies 118-115.