League of Ireland wrap: Waterford see off Dundalk; St Pat's earn derby win
04/05/2018 - 22:09:00Back to Sport Home
Waterford defeated Dundalk this evening to claim a share of top spot in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
Izzy Akinade's two first-half goals helped them to secure a 2-1 victory. Ronan Murray scored the goal for the Lilywhites.
Elsewhere, St Patrick's Athletic enjoyed a 2-0 win over rivals Shamrock Rovers.
Ian Bermingham gave St Pat's the lead before a late Killian Brennan penalty sealed the three points.
Rovers finished the game with 10 men after Joey O'Brien was sent off in the 40th minute for a late tackle on Ryan Brennan.
Finally, Bray Wanderers claimed just their second league win of the season - beating Derry City 2-1 at home.
Ronan Coughlan helped himself to a brace, scoring either side of Nicky Low effort.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here