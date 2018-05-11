League of Ireland wrap: Table-toppers Cork City draw to Derry as Dundalk close gap

Cork City's lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division has been cut to just a point.

The Leesiders dropped two points away to Derry City as it finished 0-0 at the Brandywell.

Dundalk lie a point behind Cork thanks to a 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

Waterford remain in 3rd after drawing 1-1 with Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians moved 6 points clear of the relegation places by beating bottom side Bray 3 - 1.

Limerick fell to their 6th successive defeat at Market's Field, going down 1 - 0 to St Pat's.

