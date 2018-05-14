League of Ireland wrap: Dundalk inflict first Brandywell defeat on Derry to go top

Dundalk have moved two points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Stephen Kenny's side came from 1-0 down to win 4-1 at Derry City and inflict a first home defeat of the season upon the Candystripes.

Brian Gartland, Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy and Krisztian Adorjan got the goals for the Louth side after Darren Cole's opener.

Ronan Curtis of Derry City in action against Chris Shields of Dundalk at the Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Waterford stay third after a last-gasp Gary McCabe penalty secured a 2-2 draw for bottom-side Bray at the Carlisle Grounds.

Gavan Holohan and Courtney Duffus got the goals for Waterford after Daniel McKenna's third-minute opener.