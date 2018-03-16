League of Ireland wrap: Cork City extend lead but drop points against Limerick

Limerick 1 Cork City 1

Cork City moved into sole ownership of the Premier Division lead, but had to be content with a draw against Limerick at the Markets Field, writes Denis Hurley.

Former City man Billy Dennehy – one of six Limerick starters to once have represented the Rebel Army – put the home side ahead early on and while Kieran Sadlier levelled from the penalty spot before half-time, the champions struggled to create too many clear-cut chances in the second period.

Cork City's Shane Griffin and Danny Morrissey of Limerick. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Limerick deserve credit, as they more than earned a draw, with another former City player, Cian Coleman, excelling in midfield. Their captain Shane Duggan had the game’s first chance, volleying over from a Danny Morrissey knock-down, before Billy Dennehy struck for the opener, picking up possession in his own half when Aaron Barry’s header fell to home and surging forward before firing low past Mark McNulty from 20 yards.

City responded well, with Gearóid Morrissey drawing a good save from Brendan Clarke, and they won a penalty when Darren Dennehy fouled Graham Cummins as a Barry McNamee corner came in.

Sadlier slotted the spot-kick home and Karl Sheppard went close twice before half-time but Limerick were the better team in the second half, with Darren Dennehy and right-back Shaun Kelly going close.

At the death, Sadlier’s low free kick was saved by Clarke and Cummins couldn’t get to the rebound, with the game finishing 1-1.

An injury-time Patrick Hoban strike helped Dundalk to a secure a 1-0 win over Waterford, meaning the Lilywhites now sit second in the league standings, with Waterford in third.

Shamrock Rovers climbed up to fourth after defeating St Pat's 1-0.

Derry City inflicted a heavy 5-1 defeat on Bray Wanderers, while Bohemians and Sligo battled to a 2-2 draw.

LIMERICK: Clarke; Kelly, Whitehead, D Dennehy, B Dennehy; Cantwell, Coleman; Morrissey (K O’Sullivan 67), Duggan, Kearns (Fitzgerald half-time); Ellis.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Barry, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack (Howard 80), Morrissey; Sheppard, McNamee (Keohane 70), Sadlier; Cummins.

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).