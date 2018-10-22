League of Ireland: Late goal gives Bray rare win; Bohs draw with Sligo

A John Sullivan goal five minutes into added time gave Bray Wanderers their first win since July.

The Seagulls' final home game of the seasons saw them come from behind to beat Derry 2-1 at the Carlisle Grounds.

Dean Shields had given Derry an early lead before Sean Heaney equalised with a header.

Elsewhere tonight, Sligo Rovers and Bohemians drew 1-1 at the Showgrounds.

Michael Drennan gave Sligo the lead before Keith Ward tied things up from the penalty spot.

John Sullivan celebrates scoring a late goal. Picture: Inpho

- Digital Desk