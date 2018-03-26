League fixtures: Times and venues announced for football finals and hurling semi-finals

By Stephen Barry

The GAA have announced the fixture details for the Allianz Football League finals and Hurling League semi-finals.

All four football finals will take place this weekend, as scheduled, after results meant that weather-delayed fixtures weren't relevant to the final pairings.

Dublin and Galway will play the Division 1 final at 4pm on Sunday, with the Division 2 final between Cavan and Roscommon the curtain-raiser.

On Saturday, headquarters will welcome Armagh and Fermanagh for the Division 3 final at 5pm, preceeded by Carlow and Laois' Division 4 decider at 3pm.

That evening, the Tipperary hurlers will host Limerick at Semple Stadium at 7pm in the first Hurling League semi-final. The Croke Cup (All-Ireland Schools 'A' Hurling) final will take place beforehand at 5pm, between Presentation College, Athenry and St Kieran's, Kilkenny.

Wexford and Kilkenny will meet at Wexford Park at 2pm the next day to complete the Hurling League final make-up.

The remaining Football League Division 2 fixtures between Down and Tipperary and Louth and Meath will be completed at 3pm on Saturday in Newry and Drogheda respectively. A win for Meath would confirm Down's relegation to Division 3.

Saturday March 31

Masita Croke Cup Final

Presentation College, Athenry v St Kieran's, Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 5pm

Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final

Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm

E.T and winner on the day, if required

Allianz Football League Division Two

Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler, Newry, 3pm

Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 3pm

Allianz Football League Division Three Final

Armagh v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 5pm

E.T and winner on the day, if required

Allianz Football League Division Four Final

Carlow v Laois, Croke Park, 3pm

E.T and winner on the day, if required

Sunday April 1

Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final

Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

E.T and winner on the day, if required

Allianz Football League Division One Final

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm

E.T and winner on the day, if required

Allianz Football League Division Two Final

Cavan v Roscommon, Croke Park, 2pm

E.T and winner on the day, if required

