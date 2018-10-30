League Cup: Bournemouth and Burton Albion through to quarter-finals

Bournemouth and Burton Albion have advanced to the quarter-finals of the English League Cup with wins over Norwich and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side who won the clash against Championship opposition 2-1.

Bournemouth went ahead six minutes before the break.

Stanislas received the ball wide on the left from Defoe, and produced a couple of step-overs to trick Alex Tettey and then smashed the ball into the roof of the net in what was the Cherries' first attempt on target.

Norwich got an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining but they were only on level terms for two minutes before the Cherries went back ahead.

Tom Trybull lifted the ball over Bournemouth's backline and Onel Hernandez bobbled a finish into the bottom left corner.

But the Cherries were soon back in front when Steve Cook smashed home from a corner.

League One side Burton took a deserved lead early in the second half against the Championship's Forest.

Jamie Allen broke clear from midfielder and squared the ball to Scott Fraser 30 yards out, he took a touch and his strike, via a huge deflection off a defender, flew high into the net.

Fraser grabbed his and Burton's second in the 64th minute and it was no more than they deserved.

Boyce's shot deflected off a Forest defender and found its way to Fraser who had only Steele to beat and he comfortably tucked it inside the near post.

Forest got themselves back into the game at Burton when Lewis Grabban was slipped through by Gil Dias and proddedt past Dimitar Evtimov.

Burton looked to have wrapped it up eight minutes from time when Jake Heskerth volleyed home.

Fraser's cross to the far post was met by Hesketh, who unleashed a fierce strike past Steele to make it 3-1.

However, Arvin Appiah ensured it would be a nervy finish when he scored on his debut to give Forest hope in stoppage time but the hosts held on to make the quarter-final draw with a 3-2 win.

- PA & Digital Desk