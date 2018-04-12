Leading rugby agent banned for 22 months for breaching betting rules

Agent Matt Hart has been suspended for 22 months after being found guilty of two breaches of betting regulations, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Hart, who works for Stellar Management and represents England star Maro Itoje, will be unable to work in the sport until February 2020.

A three-man independent panel heard two charges of contravening both World Rugby and RFU regulations.

The first charge related to betting on the outcome and/or any aspect of an event and receiving part or all of the proceeds of such betting and the second was for non-cooperation with a request for information from the RFU anti-corruption officer.

"This decision unequivocally demonstrates that any activity which undermines the integrity of our sport, and exposes players and rugby to potential integrity issues, will be treated seriously," RFU anti-corruption officer Alys Lewis said.

"The sums of money involved and the frequency and duration of the betting, coupled with the lack of cooperation with the RFU's investigation, have all contributed to a substantial suspension from rugby union which is welcomed by the RFU."

Hart has been fined £500 (€575) and his ban begins with immediate effect.

