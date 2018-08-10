Latest team news on the opening weekend of the Premier League

The Premier League starts tonight with Leicester City's visit to Old Trafford.

As well as the team news for tonight's clash, we'll have a whole raft of news from the clubs playing tomorrow and on Sunday.

So, here goes. We'll update as we get team news from the managers throughout the day.

Friday, August 10

Man Utd v Leicester City

Manchester United's squad is stretched through injuries and fitness issues with returning World Cup stars heading into their Premier League opener against Leicester.

Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo and Diogo Dalot are out through injury on Friday, as are Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic.

Paul Pogba, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini will be assessed after returning late following their World Cup exertions, while Anthony Martial's availability is unclear after missing the final pre-season friendly at Bayern Munich. New boys Lee Grant and Fred are available.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Grant, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Mitchell, Young, Greenwood, Lindelof, Smalling, Jones, Bailly, Pogba, McTominay, Garner, Fred, Fellaini, Mata, Chong, Lingard, Martial, Sanchez, Rashford, Lukaku.

Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire are among a handful of players who are doubts for Leicester ahead of their opener.

The England stars were given an extended break following their exploits at the World Cup this summer and only rejoined the rest of the Foxes squad this week. Summer signing Jonny Evans, formerly of United, Nampalys Mendy and Demarai Gray (ankle) are also concerns.

New recruits Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Danny Ward, Rachid Ghezzal and Filip Benkovic are all expected to be available.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Ward, Simpson, Benkovic, Amartey, Pereira, Morgan, Benalouane, Maguire, Evans, Fuchs, Chilwell, Elder, King, James, Mendy, Ndidi, Iborra, Choudhury, Silva, Albrighton, Gray, Kapustka, Maddison, Ghezzal, Vardy, Ulloa, Okazaki, Slimani, Iheanacho.

Saturday, August 11

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur, 12:30pm

Check back for Newcastle update.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will assess his World Cup stars ahead of their Premier League opener at Newcastle.

Spurs had nine players in Russia until the final weekend and they only returned to training on Monday, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Hugo Lloris having differing levels of fitness.

Victor Wanyama (knee) and Erik Lamela (thigh) will miss out with injuries picked up in pre-season.

Provisional squad: Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Foyth, Rose, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Sissoko, Alli, Son, Moura, Llorente, Kane.

Bournemouth v Cardiff City, 3pm

Record signing Jefferson Lerma is not ready to make his Bournemouth debut in Saturday's Premier League opener against Cardiff.

Boss Eddie Howe expects the Colombia midfielder to need some time to work towards match fitness.

Who's fit and available for our @premierleague opener against @CardiffCityFC?



The boss updates on Lerma, Rico, Stanislas and more. 👇#afcb 🍒https://t.co/k2Dyx1Wqp3 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 10, 2018

Junior Stanislas could be sidelined for a month with a knee injury, Kyle Taylor is out with a muscle problem and new recruit Diego Rico is suspended.

Provisional squad: Begovic, Boruc, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Smith, Mings, Gosling, Surman, Pugh, Cook, Ibe, Brooks, Fraser, Mousset, Wilson, King, Defoe.

Cardiff are without deadline day loan signing Harry Arter on their return to the Premier League.

Arter is unable to play against parent club Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, but Aron Gunnarsson is fit after missing the final pre-season game with a slight knee concern.

Josh Murphy should make his debut after joining from Norwich, while fellow summer signings Alex Smithies, Greg Cunningham, Victor Camarasa and Bobby Reid are expected to start on the bench.

Provisional squad: Etheridge, Smithies, Peltier, Richards, Cunningham, Morrison, Bamba, Manga, Bennett, Gunnarsson, Damour, Ralls, Camarasa, Paterson, Mendez-Laing, Hoilett, Murphy, Reid, Zohore, Ward, Madine.

Fulham v Crystal Palace, 3pm

No news yet. Check back for updates.

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea, 3pm

No news yet. Check back for updates.

Watford v Brighton, 3pm

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is fit to face Brighton despite only recently recovering from appendicitis.

But winger Gerard Deulofeu will miss the Premier League opener due to a minor abdominal problem.

🗣️ | “Once the whistle goes on Saturday and the crowd is full and there’s a meaning to the game then it’ll be completely different.”#watfordfc's @T_Deeney is keen to get back to competitive action against #BHAFC.



See more ⤵️https://t.co/zvoZtxYVNJ pic.twitter.com/rO6IeBIDiN — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 10, 2018

Tom Cleverley is still recovering from an Achilles operation and Nathaniel Chalobah is short of match fitness.

Provisional squad: Foster, Gomes, Janmaat, Kaboul, Britos, Prodl, Mariappa, Cathcart, Feminia, Zeegelaar, Masina, Kabasele, Doucoure, Hughes, Capoue, Pereyra, Deeney, Gray.

Check back for Brighton update.

Wolves v Everton, 5.30pm

No news yet. Check back for updates.

Sunday, August 12

Liverpool v West Ham, 1.30pm

New signing Fabinho faces a late fitness test before manager Jurgen Klopp decides whether he can make his debut at home to West Ham on Sunday.

The Brazilian had a scan on a muscle injury on Thursday but although that came back clear the midfielder was sent home from training after feeling unwell.

Joe Gomez is expected to be fit after missing Tuesday's friendly against Torino but fellow defenders Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip are unlikely to be ready while World Cup finalist Dejan Lovren will not be considered having only returned from extended leave at the weekend.

Provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Karius, Clyne, Phillips, Moreno, Henderson, Lallana, Fabinho, Grujic, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Solanke.

Check back for West Ham update.

Southampton v Burnley, 1.30pm

Southampton could give a debut to deadline-day signing Danny Ings during Sunday's Premier League game at home to Burnley.

Striker Ings arrived at St Mary's just before Thursday's transfer deadline and is available for selection against one of his former clubs.

Mark Hughes has confirmed that @IngsDanny is in contention to feature in #SaintsFC's #PL opener against Burnley on Sunday! 😇



Full team news 👇https://t.co/6lGAitStff — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 10, 2018

Saints manager Mark Hughes has a fully-fit squad to select from against the Clarets after defender Cedric Soares recovered from illness.

Provisional squad: McCarthy, Gunn, Forster, Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand, Bednarek, McQueen, Targett, Hojbjerg, Davis, Romeu, Lemina, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Redmond, Sims, Gallagher, Long, Gabbiadini, Austin, Ings.

Sean Dyche will have a decision to make in goal for Burnley's Premier League opener on Sunday.

New signing Joe Hart made his debut and kept a clean sheet in yesterday's Europa League draw in Istanbul but Tom Heaton has now recovered from a calf injury. Last season's number one Nick Pope is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after an operation on his dislocated shoulder.

REACTION: Joe Hart on his Burnley bow as the Clarets keep it cleanhttps://t.co/FGoimbKvQ4 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 9, 2018

Striker Chris Wood could return after missing out on Thursday with an infected insect bite while defender Ben Gibson will hope to make his debut after moving from Middlesbrough. Fellow signing Matej Vydra is likely to have to bide his time while Robbie Brady and Steven Defour are out.

Provisional squad: Heaton, Hart, Lindegaard, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Ward, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Lennon, Gudmundsson, McNeil, Vokes, Barnes, Walters, Wood.

Arsenal v Manchester City, 4pm

New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery will be hoping Aaron Ramsey is fit for his first game in charge as Premier League champions Manchester City visit the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Ramsey, whose contract expires at the end of the season, suffered a slight calf injury but has returned to training and could be fit to take his place in the Gunners side.

Sead Kolasinac (knee) and Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) are definitely out as summer arrivals Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi all push to make their competitive debuts.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Leno, Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Papastathopoulos, Monreal, Nelson, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Elneny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Check back for Man City update.