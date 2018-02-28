Latest: Team Ireland's Winter Olympics homecoming delayed... due to snowfall

Update 2.29pm: Snowfall may have forced their flight to divert to Manchester, but our Winter Olympians will make it home to Ireland today after all, writes Stephen Barry.

Following a fortnight spent in the freezing cold at the PyeongChang Games, Team Ireland will be greeted by Storm Emma when they land at Dublin Airport at 3.10pm.

Perfect conditions to get straight back into training!

Original story (1.22pm): Team Ireland's Winter Olympics homecoming postponed... due to snowfall

The homecoming for Team Ireland's Winter Olympians has been postponed... due to snowfall, writes Stephen Barry.

Three of Ireland's five-person team, Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby, Thomas Westgaard and Seamus O’Connor, were due to be greeted by Minister for Sport Brendan Griffin at Dublin Airport this lunchtime.

However, in a truly ironic twist, it's the snow which has postponed our skiers and snowboarders' return.

Their flight, due to land at 12.40pm, was diverted to Manchester due to Storm Emma.

Ryanair has cancelled all its services in and out of Dublin Airport for the rest of the day and Aer Lingus has warned of significant cancellations on short haul flights.