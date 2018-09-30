Late penalty sees Cork City force replay with Bohemians

Bohemians and Cork City will have to go to a replay on Monday week after their FAI Cup semi-final ended in a 1-1 draw at Dalymount Park today.

After a scoreless first half, Dinny Corcoran put Bohs ahead on 68 minutes, when he tapped in a Kevin Devaney cross.

However, three minutes from time, Cork broke the Bohs resolve - Kieran Sadlier converting from the penalty spot after Conor McCarthy was fouled by Darragh Leahy.