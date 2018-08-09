Late flurry for Everton as transfer window closes

Everton completed the signing of Brazil winger Bernard and were set to add Barcelona pair Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes on transfer deadline day.

The Merseyside club announced shortly before the 5pm deadline that Bernard had signed a four-year deal at Goodison Park after moving from Shakhtar Donestsk on a free transfer.

That was swiftly followed by communication from Barcelona that agreements had been reached for defender Mina and midfielder Gomes.

Colombia centre-back Mina would be signing on a permanent deal for almost £30million while Portugal international Gomes would move on a season-long loan for a fee of around £2million.

Even though the deadline then passed, that may also not have been the end of the activity for the Toffees with reports claiming a deal sheet had been submitted for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Confirmation from Everton on the Mina, Gomes and Zouma deals was awaited.

Their announcement of the Bernard signing was accompanied by comments from the player stating how much he was looking forward to working with manager Marco Silva.

Bernard, 25, who has been capped 14 times by Brazil and won three league titles with Shakhtar, said: “I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me.

“The manager made me feel confident about playing here. He is a very good coach and he has achieved really good things at other clubs.

“Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England. When I found out about this opportunity and what the manager wanted out of me I was happy.

“That is why I made my choice, because of the confidence both the manager and the club showed in me. I did not need any convincing to come here. I believe I will be able to show my best as a player here.”

Mina caught the eye during the World Cup, when he scored against England in the last 16. The 23-year-old, who struggled for first-team opportunities at the Nou Camp, had also been linked with Manchester United.

A Barcelona statement read: “Barcelona and Everton have reached an agreement over the transfer of the player Yerry Mina. The English club will pay Barcelona 30.25million euros plus 1.5million euros in variables. The club reserves the right to buy back the player.

“Barcelona would like to publicly express their thanks to Yerry Mina for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.”

A further statement on 25-year-old Gomes added: “FC Barcelona and Everton FC have reached an agreement over the loan of the player André Gomes for the 2018/19 season.

“The English club will pay FC Barcelona 2.25million euros for the season-long loan and will also pay the player’s wages.”

