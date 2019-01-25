Last-gasp penalty try earns draw for Ulster against Treviso

Ulster and Benetton Treviso played out a 17-17 draw after an 80th-minute penalty try awarded to the Irish side by referee Nigel Owens.

Both sides took two points from the game, though Ulster needed the win to bolster their faltering PRO14 campaign after making this season's European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The home side who trailed 10-5 at the break, scored an early try from Louis Ludik before Rob Herring was mauled over in the second half to tie the scores 10-10, ahead of a last-ditch driving maul which was, in Owens' opinion, illegally impeded as it made its way over the Benetton line in the last minute.

Benetton scored tries in either half through lock Federico Ruzza and winger Ratuva Tavuyara, with Ian McKinley kicking two conversions and a first-half penalty. The two points put them second in Conference B though the Italians ought to have taken all four points.

Ludik dived over after just 49 seconds to open the scoring for Ulster after Herring had turned over a loose ball.

Billy Burns missed the conversion but it was the Italians who struck next when lock Ruzza smashed over after 10 minutes from close range with McKinley adding the touchline conversion to put the visitors in front.

They then deservedly stretched their lead on 39 minutes after Alan O'Connor was penalised at a breakdown with McKinley adding the penalty which came in off the left upright and the half ended with the Italians 10-5 ahead.

Ulster needed a big start to the second half and got it when Herring was driven over from a driving maul off a penalty though Michael Lowry was unable to convert.

But Benetton again responded and this time winger Tavuyara smashed through Jonny Stewart to score in the 57th minute after some good approach work.

McKinley again superbly converted and the Italians were in front by 17-10.

Though Ulster had more purchase in the game, two lineout mauls failed to get going and then with just seven minutes left Rob Lyttle's break only ended up with fellow sub Darren Cave being unable to hold the ball on the bounce.

After that, it looked as if it was a case of Benetton closing the game out but then came the match-drawing penalty try.