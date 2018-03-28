Laois GAA issue statement disassociating themselves from player's reaction to rugby rape trial verdict

By Stephen Barry

Laois GAA have issued a statement to disassociate themselves from a tweet sent by one of the county's star footballers after the conclusion of the rugby rape trial today.

All four defendants in the case were found not guilty on all charges at Belfast Crown Court.

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson, 26, was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault. His teammate Stuart Olding, 25, was also found not guilty of rape.

The jury of eight men and three women also found Blane McIlroy, 26, not guilty of exposure and Rory Harrison, 25, not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Laois star forward Gary Walsh tweeted his reaction, saying: "Where’s your ones name from the paddy Jackson trial ? It’s her that should be destroyed in the papers now , all yee feminists come at me I’ll throw the kitchen sink at ya".

The tweet was later deleted

The tweet was later deleted as Laois GAA released a statement in relation to the matter.

It read: "Laois GAA wish to disassociate themselves from tweets or comments made by individuals on Social Media.

"Such comments are their own personal opinion, on their own personal accounts, and in no way reflect the views, or opinions, of Laois CLG."

Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hillman has said the complainant in the trial was illegally named by some people online.

"I would like to pay tribute to the young woman, who had the resolve and confidence to come forward and put her faith in the police and criminal justice process," she said.

"She was named on social media sites contrary to the trial, contrary to her legal entitlement.

"Any breach of this entitlement is and will be investigated."

Walsh is the top-scorer across all four divisions of the National Football League and is preparing for Saturday's Division 4 final against Carlow at Croke Park.