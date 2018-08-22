Ladies County Board expels Carnacon from Mayo Ladies Football Championship

All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club champions Carnacon have been thrown out of the 2018 Mayo Football Championship.

The decision was taken by the County Board last night after some of their players, including Cora Staunton, withdrew from the Mayo panel last month.

Carnacon secretary Beatrice Casey told the Connaught Telegraph that they have yet to receive official word of the expulsion.

However, a vote to remove the club on the basis of bringing the game into disrepute was passed at the County Board meeting.

However, Ms Casey told the newspaper: "We had a delegate at the meeting and a vote was passed under rule 288 to remove us from the Mayo senior championship and senior league for the remainder of the season."

Eleven-time All Star, Staunton, was one of 10 players who walked out of the squad ahead of last month's All Ireland Ladies Football qualifier against Cavan in Clones.

Mayo captain Sarah Tierney, vice-captain Fiona McHale and team selector Michael McHale also opted out, with player welfare issues cited for their decision.