Kyle Walker wants to gift shirts to Thai football team trapped in cave

Kyle Walker has offered to give shirts to the youth football team which were trapped in a cave for more than two weeks in Thailand.

Twelve players and the coach of Wild Boars were trapped after water levels rose following monsoon rain on June 23, however, they were not found until July 2 when British divers found the group four kilometres inside the cave.

A Thai Navy SEAL died while trying to deliver oxygen to the group, due to the difficult terrain, before a three-day rescue mission took place where all 13 members of the group reached safety on Tuesday afternoon – 18 days after they were first trapped in the cave.

Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely! I'd like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address? @England pic.twitter.com/pQYwW4SPh7 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 10, 2018

The England defender tweeted: “Amazing news that all of the Thai kids are out of the cave safely!

“I’d like to send out shirts to them! Is there anyone who can help with an address?”

Several football clubs from around the world celebrated their escape, with Manchester United inviting the group to visit Old Trafford once they make a full recovery.

- Press Association