Kyle Walker-Peters commits to Tottenham

Defender Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract that will keep him at Tottenham until at least 2021.

Walker-Peters, 21, made his senior Spurs debut on the opening day of the season and went on to record nine appearances as he finished the campaign in the starting XI for the 5-4 win over Leicester on Sunday.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign my new contract,” Walker-Peters said in an interview posted on the Tottenham Twitter feed. “It has been a great year for me and I really do look forward to what the future holds.”

A statement on the official Tottenham website read: “We are delighted to announce that Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2021.”

The hard work doesn't stop here.



📰 Read our full interview with @KyleLPeters after he signed a new deal with the Club ➡️ https://t.co/vmN9SgFmub



🙌 #OneOfOurOwn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/38a1t9odtH — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 14, 2018

Full-back Walker-Peters came through the Tottenham academy and scored his first senior goal in the 6-1 FA Cup fifth-round replay win over Rochdale at Wembley in February.

Walker-Peters has also represented England at youth level, helping the under-20 side win the 2017 World Cup in South Korea and going on to play for the under-21s.

- Press Association