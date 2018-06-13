Knee complaint sidelines Rashford for England’s first training session in Russia

Marcus Rashford sat out England’s first training session in Russia due to a knee complaint.

Preparations for the World Cup could scarcely have gone any better up until now, with Gareth Southgate’s initial 23-man selection remaining intact after beating Nigeria and Costa Rica.

Rashford shone in the latter and scored a superb opener in a man-of-the-match display, underlining his claims for a starting berth in Monday’s Group G opener against Tunisia.

A very Russian welcome for the England team 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/HhUeKEhLLi — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 13, 2018

However, the 20-year-old’s hopes received a setback after missing England’s first training session in Russia with a knee knock.

The Football Association indicated Rashford’s absence was only a precautionary measure, with Southgate calling it a “slight knock” upon touching down on Tuesday.

The remaining 22 members of England’s squad trained at Spartak Zelenogorsk’s stadium, where around 400 local children joined dignitaries in welcoming the team to the country.

Here are the FA’s welcome presents from the locals in Repino - Karavaj bread and a large vat of tea. Apparently this *isn’t* the World Cup trophy.#threelions #worldcup pic.twitter.com/pFX4w8dkbe — Rory Dollard (@thervd) June 13, 2018

Just 10 minutes down the road from England’s hotel in Repino, there was a large turnout from English and international media at the ticketed open training session.

Attendees underwent security checks at the entrance, with children given a Three Lions gift bag by volunteers.

- Press Association