Klopp on injured Liverpool star: 'We will wait for him like a good wife when a man is in prison'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a number of injury worries ahead of Saturday's visit of Stoke with only three fit senior midfielders after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's season was ended by a knee ligament problem sustained in the 5-2 win over Roma.

"I have no words for that," said Klopp, speaking about the England player's injury.

"I cannot believe that this wonderful player, person, in such a positive situation, helping the team, having a clear, clear challenge, something like this happens.

"It's just a shame, it's not fair, to be honest.

"I told him we will wait for him like a good wife when a man is in prison."

Klopp also has a concern over Sadio Mane, who was pictured visiting a private hospital in the city on Thursday.

"He was only visiting a friend," he joked.

"Of course there is something. We will see.

"It is not that serious; there is a chance for tomorrow. If we use that chance or not... it is quite early in the day.

"In these times, you always have to use each second and minute, speak to the player, speak to the doctor, speak to the physiotherapists and all that stuff.

"At the end, you have to make a decision and I will make a decision."

- PA