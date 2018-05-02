Klopp: Liverpool are ready to seize 'great opportunity'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team are ready to seize a 'great opportunity' to reach the Champions League Final.

The Reds are 5-2 up heading into the second-leg of their semi-final at Roma this evening.

Liverpool had been 5-nil up in the reverse fixture at Anfield before conceding two late goals but Klopp says they are still in a strong position to qualify.

"After the game a few people obviously had the feeling we had lost. We didn't, we are still 5-2 up

"Meanwhile, after one week probably a lot of people think 'Oh, Roma has only to win 3-0' but that is quite a result.

"There is a football game to play and I am really looking forward to it because that's what you want, to play for the big stakes, for the big things and that is why we are here - a chance at great opportunity."

The winner will face holders Real Madrid for the trophy later this month.

Roma knocked out Barcelona in the last-eight - despite a 4-1 defeat in the opening leg.

Digital Desk