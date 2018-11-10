Klopp confident Liverpool can bounce back against Fulham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims his side have a “wonderful perspective” as they look to bounce back from their Champions League upset in midweek.

The Reds have made their finest ever start to a Premier League season – with eight wins and three draws in their opening 11 fixtures – but have lost both of their matches away from home in Europe’s principal club competition.

Defeat at Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday dented their hopes of progression through to the knockout stages and Klopp is eyeing a response when they return to domestic action against Fulham on Sunday.

He wants them to respond in the same vein as they did to their defeat at Napoli last month, after which they claimed a creditable draw with title rivals Manchester City.

Klopp said: “We have a wonderful perspective, it’s all good. We had a bad game, we can’t ignore that, but we have the confidence from the games before.

“After Naples we played City, didn’t we? That was a good game and the reaction was right. We don’t want to lose football games, you always have to show a reaction, that’s clear.

“I’m not in doubt about the reaction. We have 27 points (in the Premier League), conceded five goals, done a lot of good things.

“It’s a very positive situation and if we had been in the same situation two years ago, people would have said it’s brilliant.

“It’s no problem that people compare, but for us, it’s important we don’t do it.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be available for the visit of the bottom-of-the table Cottagers.

The England midfielder has been absent for the last four matches because of a hamstring injury but Klopp does not feel his presence would have altered the Merseysiders’ fortunes in Serbia earlier this week.

The German said: “When Jordan is not available we always miss him.

“I would love to say that Hendo would have changed the whole game but I’m not really sure about it. The performance altogether over the whole game was strange and not us.”

Virgil van Dijk came in for some criticism for his display in Belgrade but Klopp gave his backing to the defender who has transformed Liverpool’s fortunes at the back since his £75million move from Southampton in January.

Klopp added: “I’m really, really happy with him but Virgil knows that. Jurgen Klopp, left, defended Virgil van Dijk after the Dutchman came in for criticism following his display in Belgrade (Dave Thompson/PA)

“With his skills and quality and stuff like that, he has a big responsibility as well that you have to be spot on at that level every day, that’s what everybody expects.

“Tuesday was not the same game than the Saturday before. That’s the way it is, we all struggle a bit in the last game but it’s not too important, I don’t make a big fuss of it.

“On the other side I don’t celebrate performances after when we win a good one. In that (centre-back) position we don’t have a lot of problems.”

