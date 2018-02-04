Klopp aggrieved with officals as Liverpool pay penalty in Tottenham draw

Angry Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he would get the "biggest fine in world football" if he gave his honest opinion on referee Jon Moss' decision to award two penalties against his side.

Harry Kane missed the first but converted the second with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a 2-2 draw for Tottenham at Anfield.

Klopp was unhappy with both, as he felt Kane should have been flagged offside for the first and thought Virgil van Dijk's challenge on Erik Lamela was not worthy of punishment for the second.

Klopp said: "Obviously I can't change anything so what's my job now? To create headlines? To be punished? To pay a fine?

"If I say what I think, I would pay the biggest fine in world football. That makes absolutely no sense.

"I have no problem with people making mistakes but if you don't see the situation, then step aside.

"I thought for the first penalty they (Moss and his assistant) were discussing. I didn't see Jon Moss asking anything.

"At the end I've learned something new and now people will think I know nothing about football because I thought it was offside.

"But the second one, it's not about who is where. In the 93rd minute you whistle a penalty when you are 100 per cent sure.

"It's clear in these situations the opposition wants to go down, wants to cause these type of problems, but we have to accept it, I can't change it. But it's really hard to get."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed Kane as the England international brought up 100 Premier League goals with his successful penalty.

"He's one of the best strikers. He can miss a penalty or a chance but he has the personality," said the Argentinian.

"To score 100 Premier League goals, it is because you have big, big balls."

Pochettino understandably had a very different view to his counterpart on the two penalties and felt Moss had a good game.

"I congratulated him, to show the character that they (officials) showed in this moment," he added.

"It was difficult to know if they were right at this moment and then in the dressing room I confirmed they were right in every single decision.

"Sometimes you complain about them, me no because I decided a long time ago to stop complaining about referees.

"But when they are right and show character, I think it is important to recognise and congratulate them because they have a difficult job."

Mohamed Salah scored twice at either ends of the game to become the fastest Liverpool player to 20 Premier League goals but a piledriver from Victor Wanyama and Kane's late intervention ensured a share of the spoils.

- PA