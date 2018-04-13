Kinsale Community School overcome Coláiste Choilm in Senior B final

By Therese O’Callaghan

Kinsale Community School 2-14 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig 0-10

Kinsale Community School were too strong for Coláiste Choilm in the Cork Post Primary Schools Senior B hurling decider at Cork IT today.

Aidan O’Donovan set the ball rolling with a fantastic goal in the 17th minute, by which stage they led 1-5 to 0-2.

Powered by Sean Twomey at midfield and defender Conor Desmond, they moved 1-9 to 0-5 clear at half-time.

Ardal O’Connell bagged four points for Coláiste Choilm, but when captain Luke O’Callaghan got his sides second goal, there was no way back for Coláiste Choilm.

Scorers for Kinsale CS: L O’Callaghan (1-7, 0-6 frees), A O’Donovan (1-0), S Twomey and R O’Donovan (0-2 each), C Desmond (free), B Ryan and R Sweetnam (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste Choilm: A O’Connell (0-4 frees), S Walsh (0-2), S Murphy, F O’Leary, E O’Connor and P Cooney (0-1 each).

Kinsale CS: E O’Leary (Sliabh Rua); C McCarthy (Kinsale), C Desmond (Ballinhassig), S Allen (Courcey Rovers); D Crowley (Kinsale), J Grainger (Ballinhassig), T O’Donovan (Sliabh Rua); S Twomey (Courcey Rovers), G O’Riordan (Sliabh Rua); A O’Donovan (Courcey Rovers), R O’Donovan(Courcey Rovers), R Long (Sliabh Rua); B Ryan (Courcey Rovers), L O’Callaghan (Sliabh Rua), R Sweetnam (Courcey Rovers).

Subs: S Dorney (Sliabh Rua) for T O’Donovan (50), E Cogan (Tracton) for S Allen (55), S Russell (Courcey Rovers) for R Sweetnam (57), A O’Mahony (Ballinhassig) for R Long (57).

Coláiste Choilm: J Lynch (Éire Óg); C Sheehan (Éire Óg), S Doyle (Inniscarra), N Lordan (Ballinora); C O’Leary (Ballincollig), C O’Leary (Inniscarra), F Denny (Ballincollig); R O’Donovan (Ballincollig), S Murphy (Ballincollig); F O’Leary (Inniscarra), A O’Connell (Inniscarra), P Holland (Inniscarra); E O’Connor (Inniscarra), S Walsh (Ballincollig), P Cooney (Ballincollig).

Subs: E Cooke (Ballincollig) for P Holland (40), J O’Shea (Éire Óg) for F O’Leary (57).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg).

- Irish Examiner