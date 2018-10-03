Kilkenny get more Camogie All-Star nominations than champions Cork

All-Ireland camogie champions Cork have received fewer All-Star nominations than their defeated rivals Kilkenny.

The Rebels, who won a record 28th title this year by the narrowest of margins, received 12 nominations, including three in midfield; Gemma O’Connor, chasing her 11th All-Star, Julia White and Libby Coppinger.

Gemma O’Connor in action in the final against Kilkenny.

Kilkenny have 14 players shortlisted, including eight defensive players who contributed to the Cats conceding a mere 1-57 across six games (an average of 10 points per game).

The dominance of the top-two counties leaves 19 nominations for the remaining counties, with losing semi-finalists Galway and Tipperary (five each) best of the rest.

There's four for Waterford, three for Dublin and two for Offaly.

Dublin's Premier Junior manager Shane Plowman joins Paudie Murray (Cork) and Angela Downey (Kilkenny) as the nominees for Manager of the Year.

Nominees for the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players' Player of the Year Awards will be announced next week, as well as the Soaring Stars Awards nominations for the Intermediate and Premier Junior Championships.

Camogie All-Stars Awards 2018 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list:

Goalkeepers: Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Aoife Murray (Cork), Sarah Healy (Galway).

Full-Back Line: Mary Ryan (Tipperary), Laura Treacy (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Edwina Keane (Kilkenny), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Colette Dormer (Kilkenny).

Half-Back Line: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Hannah Looney (Cork), Hannah Hegarty (Dublin), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Róisín Egan (Offaly), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny), Áine Lyng (Waterford), Chloe Sigerson (Cork).

Midfield: Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Gemma O’ Connor (Cork), Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Julia White (Cork), Libby Coppinger (Cork).

Half-Forward Line: Orla Cotter (Cork), Orla O’ Dwyer (Tipperary), Siobhán Flannery (Offaly), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Orla Cronin (Cork), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Amy O’ Connor (Cork), Anna Farrell (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford).

Full-Forward Line: Orla Beagan (Dublin), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Shelly Farrell (Kilkenny), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny), Beth Carton (Waterford), Grace O’ Brien (Tipperary), Siobhán Kehoe (Dublin).

Manager of the Year 2018 sponsored by Liberty Insurance, nominees list:

Paudie Murray (Cork), Shane Plowman (Dublin), Ann Downey (Kilkenny).