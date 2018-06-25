Kildare refusing to concede home advantage for Mayo qualifier - reports

By Stephen Barry

Kildare are reportedly refusing to concede home advantage for their Round 3 Qualifier against Mayo.

Kildare were first out of the hat in this morning's draw, which, by rule, gives them home advantage.

However, St Conleth's Park was overlooked with a crowd expected to exceed the Newbridge ground's capacity which is in the region of 10,000.

Instead, the GAA opted for a big-name double-header in Croke Park, with the Kildare-Mayo game to throw-in at 7pm after the all-Ulster clash of Cavan and Tyrone at 5pm.

Cavan will also lose home advantage, although their Breffni Park is unavailable anyway due to redevelopment work. Their second-round win over Down took place in Fermanagh's Brewster Park.

The games are to be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Plenty of factors at play:

- Concerns over St Conleth's Park;

- Unavailability of Breffni Park;

- Number of Mayo's season ticket holders;

- Sky can show 2 games without 1 running into the other.

Then there's the fallout from Cavan-Down by that is likely a separate matter #GAA — John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) June 25, 2018

Kildare, however, are understood to be angry with the decision, according to The Leinster Leader.

They report that the Lilywhites' County Board have informed Croke Park that they're refusing to budge from Newbridge.

Mayo's victory over Tipperary was attended by 11,267 fans. The Westerners have 3,500 season ticket holders, who are entitled to a ticket.

There was anger online at the switch.

This is the sort of ad hoc shite that makes you want to scream at the GAA. Two teams get home advantage, two others deprived of it https://t.co/IRTyslvM3b — Brendan O'Brien (@byBrendanOBrien) June 25, 2018

GAA small print - A team drawn first shall have home advantage - unless the team they draw has a huge support and we can make a lot of money off the game - then it will be at Croke Park (all players want to play n Croke Park will be the reasoning) — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) June 25, 2018

Kildare's home game with Mayo fixed for Croke Park. Calling on @KildareGAA to hand a walkover, let the ball be thrown in with just one team on field. Much bigger issue than a game and a stand needed. Yet more biased bullshit from @officialgaa who are a step away from rigging it. — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) June 25, 2018

Hang your heads in shame @KildareGAA if true. Sold us down the river again.. https://t.co/dY8OecY8FB — Kildaregaa365 (@kildaregaa365) June 25, 2018

Just as Kildare GAA is on a high after a great week end pic.twitter.com/tB5yOwaL67 — Kildaregaa365 (@kildaregaa365) June 25, 2018

Tickets already on sale for Kildare v Mayo. No going back now. Sold down the Liffey..

had enough honestly. — Kildaregaa365 (@kildaregaa365) June 25, 2018

Surely they cannot be forced to concede home advantage this weekend? — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 25, 2018

What if @KildareGAA beat mayo and win round 4 qualifier and drawn in same group as Dublin. Dublin already have two games in Croke Park . @officialgaa would probably give them 3 games at home and Kildare none . Absolute JOKE #KilvMay #moneytalks — Conor Noonan (@ConorNoonan11) June 25, 2018

Croke Park?!? Are you serious? This is an absolute disgrace https://t.co/CVAGuZjOAc — Ger McNally (@GerMc31) June 25, 2018

Some Mayo fans are backing Kildare too.

Good old @officialgaa lining their pockets again. We didn’t ask for a poxy double-header or a 7pm throw-in, why should we have to fork out for either? #mayogaa — Mayo Club '51 (@MayoClub51) June 25, 2018

I for one would 100% support Kildare’s decision to refuse to field in Croke Park. If the Mayo County Board backed them the GAA would have to back down or end up with serious egg on their face! #MayoGAA #HomeGamesAtHome — Al Flats (@alflats11) June 25, 2018

