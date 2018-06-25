Kildare refusing to concede home advantage for Mayo qualifier - reports

By Stephen Barry

Kildare are reportedly refusing to concede home advantage for their Round 3 Qualifier against Mayo.

Kildare were first out of the hat in this morning's draw, which, by rule, gives them home advantage.

However, St Conleth's Park was overlooked with a crowd expected to exceed the Newbridge ground's capacity which is in the region of 10,000.

Instead, the GAA opted for a big-name double-header in Croke Park, with the Kildare-Mayo game to throw-in at 7pm after the all-Ulster clash of Cavan and Tyrone at 5pm.

Cavan will also lose home advantage, although their Breffni Park is unavailable anyway due to redevelopment work. Their second-round win over Down took place in Fermanagh's Brewster Park.

The games are to be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Kildare, however, are understood to be angry with the decision, according to The Leinster Leader.

They report that the Lilywhites' County Board have informed Croke Park that they're refusing to budge from Newbridge.

Mayo's victory over Tipperary was attended by 11,267 fans. The Westerners have 3,500 season ticket holders, who are entitled to a ticket.

There was anger online at the switch.

Some Mayo fans are backing Kildare too.

By Stephen Barry

