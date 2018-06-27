Kildare and Mayo match switched to Newbridge - reports

By Stephen Barry

A breakthrough has been reached in Kildare's standoff with the GAA.

Kildare will get home advantage for their round 3 qualifier against Mayo after the GAA backed down, according to media reports.

The game will now be played on Saturday at 7pm in St Conleth's Park.

The GAA had scheduled the game for Croke Park as part of a double-header with Cavan v Tyrone after turning down St Conleth's Park over health and safety grounds.

The Newbridge ground has a capacity for an all-ticket match of just over 8,000, with around half of those tickets set to go to season ticket holders. There are around 3,500 season tickets held by Mayo fans.

It was suggested by CCCC chair Ned Quinn, as part of the health and safety argument, that supporters without a ticket could turn up outside the venue and "there could be animosity shown to people who had tickets".

However, Kildare refused to fulfil the Croke Park fixture, insisted they were in a position to meet the necessary health and safety requirements and demanded they be granted home advantage.

Tickets for the Croke Park double-header are no longer on sale.

An official announcement is yet to be made.

It's unclear whether Cavan's game with Tyrone will go ahead in Croke Park or, in the absence of a double-header, be moved to their proposed alternative venue of Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

TV rights-holder Sky Sports said they'd a contingency plan in place to cover both games regardless of venue.

