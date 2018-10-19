Kilbane backs call for Robbie Keane to join FAI coaching staff

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane has backed calls for Robbie Keane to become part of the national team's coaching staff.

The FAI are said to have contacted Ireland's all-time record goalscorer about working with the underage set up.

Kilbane thinks Keane could help the Boys in Green's current attacking problems.

He said: "Why not get him involved, why not get him helping the rest of the lads so they can hopefully learn from him.

"We're not necessarily saying that Robbie's going to make a Shane Long or Seanie McGuire a Robbie Keane overnight...but just little nuggets of information he can give to them about he gets his information across to me and his teammates when I used to play with him.

"That sort of thing is vital."