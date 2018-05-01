Kieran Bennett absence a blow to Waterford hurlers

Waterford have been dealt a blow just under four weeks before they start their Munster Hurling Championship campaign.

Kieran Bennett has decided to spend the summer travelling having just completed his fourth year in LIT.

The Ballysaggart defender only made his Championship debut in last year's All Ireland semi-final with Clare, and started two games of this year's ill-fated league campaign.

Kieran's brother Shane also departed the Deise panel at the start of the year.

Waterford begin their Munster round robin campaign away to Clare on May 27.

