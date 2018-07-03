Key Super 8s game to clash with World Cup final

By Joel Slattery

The clash of Kerry v Galway sees two provincial champions go head-to-head in a must-see clash - however, the public will have to choose between watching that big game or the World Cup final.

The Kingdom's game with the Connacht champions is on at 4pm on July 15 - the same time as the FIFA showpiece in Russia.

Take your pick: The World Cup final on Sunday July 15 at 4pm. Or Kerry v Galway in Croke Park at the same time. — Tony Leen (@tonyleen) July 3, 2018

After the GAA came under scrutiny for the 'Newbridge or Nowhere' fiasco last week, and Croke Park being unavailable for this Sunday's Leinster hurling final replay due to a Michael Buble concert, this decision from the CCCC will lead to more criticism of the Jones' Road administrators.

Meanwhile, the clash of Dublin and Ulster champions Donegal also takes place at HQ - the Saturday night clash throws in at 7pm on July 14.

Confirmed Fixture:

Our Senior Footballers face @officialdonegal in Croke Park at 7pm on Saturday 14th July in the 1st round of the Super 8s! 🏐💪Ticket info TBC #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/XBc0cBkWc1 — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 3, 2018

Super 8s round 1 fixtures

Group 1

Kerry v Galway, Sunday July 15 at 4pm in Croke Park

Fermanagh or Kildare v Laois or Monaghan, TBD

Group 2

Dublin v Donegal, Saturday July 14 at 7pm in Croke Park

Cork or Tyrone v Roscommon or Armagh, TBD