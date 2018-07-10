Key moments as France beat Belgium to reach World Cup final

By Ger McCarthy

France have beaten Belgium 1-0 to qualify for the World Cup final.

France took the lead six minutes into the second half when Samuel Umtiti got to Antoine Griezmann's corner ahead of Marouane Fellaini and saw his header clip the Belgium midfielder on its way into the net.

Here, we look at the moments that mattered.

13 mins – Mbappé on the move

France demonstrates their counter-attacking threat courtesy of an early breakaway. Paul Pogba caresses a long pass towards Kylian Mbappé who outpaces Vincent Kompany and Jan Verthonghen. Thibaut Courtois is quickly off his line to avert the danger.

19 mins – Hazard fires two warnings

Eden Hazard cuts in from the left and scampers into the French penalty box before curling a low effort wide of the target. Blaise Matuidi fires straight at Courtois in response prior to another Hazard stinger requiring a Raphael Varane deflection to divert the ball over the crossbar.

22 mins – Lloris to the rescue

The ball falls to Toby Alderwerield from a Belgian corner where the Tottenham Hotspur defender turns and arrows a 15-yard shot towards the top corner. His club mate Hugo Lloris is alive to the danger and dives full length to prevent France from falling behind.

33 mins – Giroud fluffs his lines

A neat interaction sees Antoine Griezmann release Kylian Mbappé before the French teenage sensation cushions the ball across the goalmouth towards Olivier Giroud. The French striker cannot match the quality of the build-up, shanking his shot towards the corner flag.

38 mins – France must score?

N’Golo Kanté instigates a move that concludes with Kylian Mbappé releasing Benjamin Pavard behind the Belgian defence. It is a tight angle but Pavard elects to shoot rather than tee up an unmarked Antoine Griezmann. Courtois saves brilliantly with his foot much to Griezmann’s anger.

48 mins – Lukaku wastes a golden opportunity

Axel Witsel’s deep right wing cross evades Raphael Varane and gives Romelu Lukaku a clear sight of goal. The Manchester United striker can only direct his header over the bar from eight yards and it proves a costly miss.

51 mins – Umtiti breaks the deadlock

Antoine Griezmann sends a corner hurtling towards the front post where Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti out jumps Marouane Fellaini, thundering a header beyond Courtois. France are buzzing as evidenced by an impudent backheeled Mbappé pass to Giroud. C’est magnifique.

GOAL France



51mins: #FRA 1-0 #BEL



Samuel Umtiti heads home the opening goal. Last touch may have come off Marouane Fellaini.



Updates: https://t.co/UmyVzi9FF5 pic.twitter.com/7k68xt10tN — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 10, 2018

64 mins – Fellaini responds

Substitute Dries Mertens makes an early impression by crossing for Marouane Fellaini to head inches past a post. Belgium up the tempo but solid French defending helps Deschamps’ side maintain their slender advantage.

90+ mins – No way through for Belgium

A loose ball presents Axel Witsel with a sight of goal. The Belgian midfielder’s vicious first-time attempt is repelled by a diving Hugo Lloris. De Bruyne’s cross misses Lukaku by inches and Corentin Tolisso tests Courtois before the final whistle heralds Le Bleus’ World Cup final qualification.