Kevin McStay to accept 12-week ban

Kevin McStay is to accept a 12-week ban arising from his actions in Saturday's Super-8 meeting of Roscommon and Donegal.

The Rossies manager was seen to lay hands on referee Ciaran Branagan, and also launched a ball at linesman Niall Cullen in protest at failing to win a free.

Kevin McStay throwing a ball at a linesman with "unerring accuracy" during the Roscommon-Donegal game pic.twitter.com/ZQsEWnX51H — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 22, 2018

The ban will see McStay miss Roscommon's final Super-8 meeting with Dublin at Croke Park.

Despite apologising to the officials at the time and today accepting the ban, McStay remained critical in the aftermath of the loss at Dr Hyde Park.

"It's the one thing this association just can't seem to get right and that's officiating," said McStay.

"Good officiating where all the officials are tuned in to what's going on around the place.

"There's a lot that goes on on football fields nowadays that isn't being reffed at all, it's left to the players to sort out."

Digital Desk