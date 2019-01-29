Kevin Maguire returns to Westmeath football panel

Defender Kevin Maguire has returned to the Westmeath senior football panel.

The Caulry clubman stepped away last season to go travelling.

However, he's back in training with the Lake County.

Westmeath have made a positive start to 2019 under their new manager Jack Cooney, winning the O'Byrne Cup against Dublin.

They defeated their neighbours Offaly in Division 3 of the League on Sunday.