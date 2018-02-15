Kevin Doyle switching codes for his first coaching role

Update 1.56pm: Kevin Doyle has revealed how he got involved with the Wexford U20s football team, writes Stephen Barry.

The recently retired Ireland international is switching codes to take up an "advisory role" in the management team.

"A friend of mine is involved, Eric Bradley, who I would have played soccer and football with growing up. He's a former inter-county footballer and he's involved now with the U20s," Doyle told Off The Ball AM.

"He rang me a few weeks ago wondering if I'd go in and speak with the lads and help out a few nights; just bring a bit of publicity and bring a bit of something else to it.

"I haven't been watching a whole lot of Gaelic football over the years, since I stopped playing. But it'll be fun, it'll be fun to see something a bit different and help in whatever way I can.

"I don't know what I'm going to add to the mix but at least we're talking about it!"

Original story (11.36am): Kevin Doyle has taken his first steps into coaching, but not in the sport in which he made his name, writes Stephen Barry.

The former Ireland international, who retired from soccer last September due to repeated concussions, has been brought on board by the Wexford U20 footballers.

Doyle, who played for Adamstown GAA club in his youth, will take on an advisory role in fellow Adamstown man Brendan Kehoe's backroom team.

His recruitment was revealed by selector and former inter-county footballer PJ Banville, who also retired late last year.

@OfficialWexGAA u20 football management team are delighted to announce @KevinDoyle1983 on a advisory roll and a @morrga as goal keeping coach a great addition for wexford football #thefutureisbright — pj banville (@pj123_) February 14, 2018

They are also joined by ex-Wexford and Waterford United 'keeper Gavin Morris as goalkeeping coach.

Banville described the duo as "a great addition for Wexford football".

In announcing his retirement on medical advice, Doyle signed his statement off by saying: “I’m privileged and proud to have fulfilled my childhood dream of playing for my country. Everything else was a bonus.

“Thanks and see you in Wexford.”