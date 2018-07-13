Kevin Anderson fends off John Isner in record-breaking Wimbledon semi-final

Kevin Anderson overcame marathon man John Isner to reach the Wimbledon final after the longest semi-final in grand slam history.

Anderson, the eighth seed, won a gruelling battle of the big servers as records tumbled on Centre Court.

The exhausted players embraced at the net after a classic encounter eventually finished 7-6 (8/6) 6-7 (5/7) 6-7 (9/11) 6-4 26-24 in South African Anderson’s favour after six hours and 36 minutes.

- Press Association
