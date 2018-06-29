Kerry U20s secure Munster football title with six points to spare over Cork U20s

By Michael Moynihan, Tralee

Kerry 3-11 Cork 0-14

Kerry collected the first Munster U20 football in Austin Stack Park, Tralee, beating Cork on a sunny evening.

The home side started with the wind but Cork began well, with three early points. Then Kerry settled and were level 0-3 apiece by the tenth minute.

On 14 minutes David Shaw fielded well and found the net for Kerry, the last score before the teams took a first-quarter water break.

Cork responded well to lead by the 21st minute thanks to a couple of fine Chris Og Jones points, 0-8 to 1-3; Kerry had Chris Linnane and Donal O’Sullivan (free) points to level the game.

O’Callaghan pushed Cork ahead from long range but Fiachra Clifford’s late free left it level at the half, 1-6 to 0-9.

Jones (free) pointed on the resumption but Cork also squandered a goal chance.

The game flagged somewhat in tempo until the 40th minute when Kerry sub. Eddie Horan found the net from close range.

Graham O’Sullivan and Jones swapped points before the second water break of the evening, leaving the score 2-7 to 0-11 going into the third quarter.

A harsh penalty awarded against Cork on 52 minutes led to Mark Ryan converting from the spot, however, pushing Kerry’s lead to 3-9 to 0-12 and ending the game as a contest. The home side finished with six to spare.

Scorers for Kerry: E. Horan, D. Shaw, M. Ryan (pen)(1-0 each), D. O’Sullivan (2 frees)(0-3); F. Clifford (1 free), C. Linnane, S. O’Leary (0-2 each); B. Sweeney, G. O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: C. Og Jones (3 frees)(0-7); C. O’Callaghan, M. Keane (0-2 each); T. Corkery, C. Barrett, D. Gore (0-1 each).

KERRY: B. Lonergan, D. Naughton, S. Okunbor, M. Reidy, M. Breen, G. O’Sullivan, D. O’Brien, M. Ryan, D. O’Connor, F. Clifford, C. Linnane, D. Moynihan, D. O’Sullivan (c), B. Sweeney, D. Shaw.

Subs: B. Friel for Linnane (35); E. Horan for Shaw (40); S. O’Leary for Moynihan (40, black card); M. Potts for Clifford (48); M. Foley for O’Connor (55); C. Gammell for Naughton (62).

CORK: I. Giltinan, N. Walsh, S. Walsh, K. O’Donovan, L. O’Donovan (c), A. Browne, T. Linehan, C. O’Callaghan, M. Keane, M. Shanley, T. Corkery, C. Maguire, C. Barrett, C. Og Jones, D. Gore.

Subs: S. O’Sullivan for C. Maguire (HT); K. Myers Murray for Shanley (35); M. Bradley for Barrett, M. Cronin for Gore (48); L. Wall for S. Walsh, M. Bradley for C. Barrett and M. Cronin for D. Gore (all 48); A. McCarthy for O’Donovan (black card 52).

Referee: S. Lonergan (Tipperary)