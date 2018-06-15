Kerry U20s crush Limerick by 28-points to book place in Munster semi-final

Kerry...1-30

Limerick...0-5

The Kerry U20s, minus the services of David Clifford and Seán O’Shea, crushed Limerick to the tune of 28-points to book their place in the Munster semi-final.

Jack O’Connor’s starting 15 for this quarter-final assignment in Newcastlewest contained 14 players who had featured in either the 2016 or 2017 All-Ireland minor final wins. The majority of his bench, too, had at least one minor medal in the back pocket.

Limerick, minus their best player - Josh Ryan, similar to O’Shea and Clifford, played senior football in recent weeks - were in trouble right from the off.

Stefan Okunbar of Kerry warms down after the EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship quarter-final match between Limerick and Kerry in Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Martin Horgan’s charges did not register their first score until the 17th minute. By this juncture, they had been hit for 11 points. They managed three points in the opening half and went scoreless from the 28th to the 62nd minute.

Fiachra Clifford, Cormac Linnane, Donal O’Sullivan (0-2) and Bryan Sweeney propelled the favourites five clear inside the opening seven minutes. That lead had doubled by the 12th minute, Linnane, half-back Daniel O’Brien, David Shaw and Clifford (0-2) terrorising the Treaty rearguard.

David Shaw rolled home the sole goal of the quarter-final on 29 minutes, having had an earlier green flag ruled out.

Kerry led 1-17 to 0-3 at the break and kicked 12 unanswered second-half points before their opponents raised a flag of any description.

This one was a rout from start to finish.

Scorers for Kerry: D Shaw (1-4, 0-1 free); F Clifford (0-7, 0-3 frees); D O’Sullivan (0-6, 0-2 frees); B Sweeney (0-4); C Linnane, B Friel (0-3 each); P Warren, D O’Connor, D O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: R Childs (0-2, 0-2 frees); L Woulfe, L Kennedy, A Lacey (0-1 each).

Kerry: D Uosis (Dingle); M Reidy (Ballymacelligott), S Okunbar (Na Gaeil), D Naughton (Dr Crokes); M Breen (Beaufort), G O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), D O’Brien (Glenflesk); M Ryan (Rathmore), D O’Connor (Na Gaeil); F Clifford (Laune Rangers), C Linnane (Beale), D Moynihan (Spa); D O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), B Sweeney (Listowel Emmets), D Shaw (Dr Crokes).

Subs: B Friel (Rathmore) for Linnane (42); M Foley (Ballydonoghue) for O’Connor, C Kennedy (Beaufort) for D O’Sullivan (47); E Horan (Scartaglen) for Ryan, P Warren (Gneeveguilla) for O’Brien (both 50); S O’Leary (Kilcummin) for G O’Sullivan (55, inj)

Limerick: M O’Callaghan (Ballylanders); C Ferris (Ballysteen), K Maloney (Crecora Mainister), A Riordan (Fr Caseys); O Collins (Adare), D Enright (Monaleen), L Woulfe (Newcastlewest); R Childs (Galtee Gaels), C McSweeney (Gerald Griffins); P McGrath (Galtee Gaels), A Storan (Mungret St Pauls), L Kennedy (St Kieran’s); C Moran (St Patrick’s), A Kearns (St Senan’s), B Coleman (Rathkeale).

Subs: D Kelly (Newcastlewest) for Storan (15 mins); J Cummins (Galbally) for Riordan (HT); E Gilvarry (Na Piarsaigh) for Enright, A Lacey (Knockaderry) for Kennedy (both 38); D Lane (Adare) for Coleman (39); G Brennan (Claughan) for Woulfe (51); C Walsh (St Senan’s) for O’Callaghan (59, blood).

Referee: J Bermingham (Cork).